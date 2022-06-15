The Borno State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded five Boko Haram terrorist collaborators, 82 other suspects over crimes ranging from terrorism, armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping among others.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, said the Boko Haram accomplices who are mostly internally displaced persons (IDPs) were tracked from the Force Headquarters in Abuja through their phone conversations with suspected terrorists.

On interrogation during the parade, one of the suspected female terrorist accomplices, who identified herself as Rashida Saleh, said her telephone conversation was with her relative called Dauda, but claimed that she had no idea of his whereabouts.

The remaining four suspected terrorist accomplices equally said they had no knowledge of whereabouts of the persons they communicated with.

CP Umar said, “On 29th of April 2022, Intelligence Bureau of the command acting on communication intercepted some GSM numbers provided by tactical intelligence unit, force headquarters Abuja, arrested five suspects for fraternity with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“The suspects are Ali Ahmadu of Jajari area Maiduguri, Rabi Alhaji Abbas of Jajari area Maiduguri, Fatima Mohammed, Rashida Saleh and Alhaji Atake of Gubio IDPs camp.”

Also, on June 6 this year at about 0930hrs, about 3kms near Mainok town on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, suspected Boko Haram terrorists operating in three gun trucks, blocked the highway, attacked and set fire on five trailers loaded with petroleum motor spirit (PMS), cement, household items and soft drinks.

He said on receipt of the information, the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team led CSP Abioye Babalola in joint operation with the military, swiftly mobilised to the scene and that after heavy exchange of gunfire between the security team and the terrorists including aerial support by the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, most of the terrorists were decimated.

CP Umar said three gun trucks, three GPMGs, two AK47 rifles, large cache of assorted live ammunition and large quantity of drugs were recovered from the terrorists.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police said on March 25, 2022, a suspected kidnapper, Mallam Abdul, was arrested by a team of local hunters at Ngorkoli village in Chibok local government area of the State for allegedly kidnapping one Ibrahim Mohammed of the same village, which a ramsom of N2 million was demanded.

He said the suspect was nabbed at the point of collecting the money, adding that on interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplices with their gang leader, Garba Suleh, who is presently at large.

Similarly, the CP said sometimes in January, 2022 , the suspects; Lawan Nasiru, Musa Tukur, Samaila Hassan and Garba Suleiman all of Hausari ward Maiduguri, lured a victim, 13 year-old Halima Ahmadu and had carnal knowledge of her one after the other and on different occasions, and that the incident occurred at Hausari area in Maiduguri.