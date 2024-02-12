The Nigeria Police Force (NPC) has raided a game house in Zuba, a suburb of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they arrested 311 suspects for kidnapping, drug peddling and other illegal activities.

Parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, FCT Police Commissioner, CP Ben Igweh, said the suspects comprised 297 males and 14 females.

The Commissioner explained that the police got an intelligence from a resident in the area, who suspected illegal activities going on at the games house.

He said the house serves as resting and convergence place for kidnappers torrorising the FCT and neighbouring States of Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi and Kaduna.

He said after the raid, guns, charms, codeine, India hemp, cutlasses, phones, motorcycles, among other exhibits, were recovered.

The Police Commissioner, however, stated that after thorough investigation and screening, the suspects will be prosecuted in the court of law.