The Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as well as his wife and son in a helicopter crash.

The caucus, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the unfortunate incident has thrown the entire state into mourning and utter despair.

The statement was signed by the leader of the caucus and member representing Khana/Gokana Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dunamenne Dekor.

It read in part: “The State has been thrown into mourning and utter despair. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow as we extend our deepest condolences to the Wigwe family and loved ones during this distressing time.

“Dr. Herbert Wigwe played a prominent role in the financial banking community, education, and welfarism. His leadership at Access Holdings Plc has left an indelible mark on the industry.

“As we mourn the loss of our son; a nationalist, lover of Rivers State, and a visionary and compassionate leader, we take solace in the remarkable impact he made in the financial sector, education, and particularly in his philanthropic lifestyle and belief that the well-being of people is the only thing that has intrinsic value.

“The caucus is calling on the United States of America and its relevant agencies, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and all relevant institutions and agencies of government to thoroughly investigate the cause of this ill-fated helicopter crash in California and make public its findings.

“We fervently hope that the authorities will successfully locate and provide the necessary support to the families of the victims of this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wigwe family and all those who have been impacted by this tragic event.”