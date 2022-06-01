The serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has expressed optimism about defeating the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, if he was given the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) ticket.

While addressing journalists, the presidential aspirant expressed satisfaction with the screening process.

He described the presidential candidate of the PDP as a worthy candidate.

Asked about the exercise, he said, “The screening exercise went very well. Appropriate questions were asked about how we are going to fix the challenges facing our nation and appropriate answers were given to them.

“By God’s grace, we are pleased that we had something to offer this nation. In this critical moment in our history, nobody can say I have all the solutions. But we did say to them that we will assemble the best, brightest and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora.

“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that like the opposition PDP, the APC snubbed the request of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency to administer drug tests on aspirants.

Aspirants told journalists that there was no mention of a drug test by the party.

It was learnt that the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee would submit its report to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who would, in turn, forward it to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.