The Police Command in Oyo State, on Thursday, rolled out security plans ahead of the installation of Oba Rasidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland today.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso in a statement in Ibadan said the command had initiated comprehensive security protocols aimed at ensuring a secure and tranquil event.

Osifeso said that the event which signifies a notable cultural and historical milestone, is anticipated to draw distinguished guests and participants from around the world.

“In the light of the expected turnout, the Oyo State Police Command, in conjunction with relevant sister services, has perfected strategies for the execution of extensive security measures.

“These measures will encompass confidence-building patrols, heightened surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search initiatives across the length and breadth of the state,” Osifeso said.

According to the PPRO, special emphasis will be placed on all entry and exit points in and out of Oyo State with particular attention directed towards the venue of the ceremony

He said that attention would also focus on public parks, train stations, and the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport in Ibadan among others.

Osifeso said the committee set up by the Oyo State Government had communicated the impending closure of certain routes surrounding Mapo Hall, venue of ceremony starting from 7:00 a.m on Friday.

He listed the restricted routes to include Beere Junction towards Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction towards Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction towards Oja’ba and Itamerin Junction towards Mapo Hall

He advised the public to adjust their movement plans and consider alternative routes to mitigate possible delays.

“The Command issues stern warning against any forms of public disorder, including unauthorised processions and movements within the metropolis before, during, and after the event,” he said.

Osifeso said the command solicited the support of the public in adhering to all directives to foster peaceful atmosphere throughout the occasion,

He said the police command in the state assured of the safety of lives of every individuals and property and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call police emergency contact numbers.(NAN)