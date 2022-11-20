Power Learn Project (PLP), in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and the Job Red, has launched #1MillionDevs4Africa Program in Nigeria in a bid to train one million software developers across the continent by 2027.

Nigeria became the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, in which the #1MillionDevs4Africa program has launched and would see about 1500 people trained in software for 16 weeks.

According to PLP, the program is 100 per cent funded in a remote-driven program, with access to internship and venture coaching support from JobRed and Adanian Labs respectively.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos at the weekend, the head of program, PLP Nigeria, Ajo Balogun said the goal of the project is to drive transformative change for the youths in Africa by providing relevant tech skills through quality and tech training.

Nigeria’s digital sector was projected to add about $88 billion and three million jobs to the economy by 2027, and what this means is that if all the stakeholders do not come together, it would only be a projection and nobody will achieve it alone.

Balogun said: “I think it is time for African people to come up with their solution and stop waiting for the international communities and try to come up by creating the right kind of solution that would develop the continent.”

Head of program, PLP, Albert Kimani, believes the program is a great way to transform our continent because the demand for tech talents across the world is huge which we have not scratched beyond the surface.

Kimani believes there is a need to build an ecosystem and policies that nurture the brightest minds of African youth so they can bring the solution that would transform. Across the world, there is no place you won’t find Africans doing great things in every work of life, and rather than celebrating that the talent is been exported or finding opportunities, we should be selfish so that their bright minds and unique skills could be used to transform the continent.

Also appreciating the initiative is the director general, Nigerian German Chambers of (NGCC), Marilyn Rapu said we have the youngest people in the world which means they are the hungriest people in the world in terms of access to skills, training, and employment. So we are excited about what PLP is doing and want to be part of transformation through impact, so we will connect them with organisations because after learning the project, there is the need to learn it hands-on.