The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has opened the 2026 National Research Fund (NRF) grant cycle with a N10 billion allocation approved by the Federal Government to support research projects across Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The new funding comes after the successful processing of proposals under the 2025 NRF Grant Cycle, which resulted in the award of more than N6.09 billion to support 174 research projects.

The latest allocation represents a further push to strengthen research, innovation and knowledge production within Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

Under the 2026 cycle, TETFund is inviting Principal Investigators (PIs) to submit concept notes for research projects that address national priorities across 30 thematic areas. Researchers whose concept notes are considered fundable will subsequently be invited to submit full proposals for further assessment.

The expansion of the NRF funding envelope shows the growing importance of research and innovation to Nigeria’s development ambitions. Beyond supporting academic work, the fund provides an avenue for researchers to develop solutions to challenges in areas ranging from education and healthcare to food security, energy, technology, infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

The 2026 research agenda has been structured around three broad categories: Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS); Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI); and Cross-Cutting areas.

Under the Humanities and Social Sciences category, TETFund has identified 12 priority areas. These include citizenship and national integration; conflict, defence and security; economic development and globalisation; education and human capital; gender, equity and social inclusion; governance, politics, law and ethics; history, culture and identities; humanities, social sciences, technology and business interface; languages and literatures; population and migration; social development and welfare; and tourism, sports and recreation.

The focus on these areas underscores the recognition that national development cannot be driven solely by scientific and technological advancement, with issues surrounding governance, social cohesion, human capital development, culture, inclusion and economic transformation also require sustained research and evidence-based solutions.

The second category, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation, contains 11 thematic areas. These cover agriculture and food security; geosciences; health and social welfare; industry and innovation; information technology, computing and telecommunications; power and energy; science and engineering; space science and technology; sustainable use of natural resources and terrestrial ecosystems; transport and infrastructure; and water and sanitation.

Several of these areas are directly connected to some of Nigeria’s most pressing development challenges.

Research into agriculture and food security, for instance, could contribute to improved production systems, food processing and resilience within the agricultural sector.

Similarly, research in power and energy, information technology, transport, water and sanitation and health could generate knowledge and innovations capable of improving public services and supporting economic activity.

The inclusion of space science and technology also points to the breadth of the 2026 research agenda. Rather than restricting funding to conventional academic disciplines, the NRF is creating opportunities for researchers to explore emerging and strategic areas with long-term implications for Nigeria’s technological development.

The third category comprises seven cross-cutting thematic areas: blue economy; clean and affordable energy; entrepreneurship and wealth creation; environment, housing, urban and regional development; innovation and technology in national defence capabilities; resource governance; and the national system of innovation.

These areas cut across conventional academic boundaries and provide room for researchers from different disciplines to work together on complex national problems.

TETFund is particularly encouraging multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research under the 2026 grant cycle. This approach could enable researchers from different fields to combine expertise and develop more comprehensive responses to challenges that cannot easily be addressed from a single disciplinary perspective.

For example, issues such as climate change, food security, urban development, energy transition and national innovation require contributions from scientists, engineers, economists, social scientists, policymakers and other experts.

The eligibility requirements are, however, clearly stated that lecturers in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria are eligible to apply for the NRF grant. The Principal Investigator must be institution-based, while the PI’s institution will serve as the coordinating institution and guarantor for the proper application of funds allocated to the project.

The PI will also lead the research team and bear responsibility for the conduct of the research. This places a significant responsibility on applicants to ensure that their proposals are not only innovative but also realistic, properly structured and capable of producing measurable outcomes.

The application process is entirely online where prospective applicants are required to access the NRF portal at nrf.tetfund.gov.ng, where they will be guided through the preparation and submission of their concept notes and, where applicable, full research proposals.

Applicants are also expected to familiarise themselves with the Research Brief and application guidelines before submitting their concept notes. The emphasis on concept notes means that researchers must first demonstrate the relevance, quality and potential impact of their proposed projects before progressing to the full proposal stage.

All submitted concept notes will be assessed by the National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC).

Principal Investigators whose concept notes are successful will be notified and invited to proceed with the preparation of full proposals, while the full proposals will also be processed online and subjected to further evaluation. Where a proposal is screened and adjudged fundable, the PI and at least one member of the research team will be required to defend the proposal before the NRFS&MC.

Following the evaluation and defence process, successful proposals will be forwarded to the TETFund Board of Trustees for consideration, approval and eventual disbursement of the grant.

The process, according to TETFund is designed to ensure that public resources committed to research are directed towards projects with strong scientific or scholarly merit, clear national relevance and the potential to contribute to development.

The 2026 NRF cycle also comes at a time when Nigeria faces interconnected challenges requiring evidence-based interventions. From unemployment and food insecurity to energy shortages, insecurity, infrastructure deficits, climate pressures and the need to diversify the economy, research can provide the evidence and innovations required to design more effective responses.

The inclusion of entrepreneurship and wealth creation, the national system of innovation and industry and innovation among the priority areas further creates a pathway for research to move beyond academic publications towards commercialisation, enterprise development and job creation.

The experience of the 2025 grant cycle provides a foundation for the latest initiative. With more than N6.09 billion awarded to 174 research projects in the previous cycle, the N10 billion allocation for 2026 signals an expanded commitment to research funding.

For Nigerian researchers, the immediate task is to develop strong concept notes that respond to the identified thematic priorities and demonstrate clear relevance to national development.

The portal for submission of concept notes will remain open until 15 October 2026, Nigerian time. TETFund has stated that there will be no extension of the deadline.