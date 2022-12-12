In continuation of his meetings with residents of the State, Sokoto State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Saidu Umar, has met with the Indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States residing in the State.

At the meeting with the residents, under the canopy of Akwa-Cross, an amalgamation of groups of stakeholders from the two sister States, Umar said the main aim of the meeting was to interface with the group and to give assurances of a new lease of life under the new PDP administration, pointing out that the PDP was positioned to reclaim the country at the center while in Sokoto, the party was also gearing up for its consolidation mission of the present administration’s achievements.

He pledged that his administration, if voted into power, will run an all-inclusive government that will guarantee equal opportunities to all the residents of Sokoto State regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He averred that Nigeria belongs to all, hence there’s no need to discriminate against each other. He maintained that for other communities to continue prospering in Sokoto, and Nigeria, PDP was the way forward.

According to Mallam Umar, his nature, coupled with the interactions he had from other parts of Nigeria, has provided him with the requisite knowledge to address the challenges confronting the non-indigenous communities in Sokoto State.

He assured that he will continue from what the present administration has been doing to identify their needs and wants.

“I will do all that must be done to make sure Sokoto State continues to bloom and shine,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going down memory lane, he reminisced on the robust and heart-warming friendship he enjoyed with an illustrious son of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uwem Essien, and other classmates at secondary school, which eventually turned out to be an age-long relationship.

He said his acquaintance with his former colleagues across Nigeria made him to be always at home wherever he found himself. The governorship candidate promised not to disappoint in his drive to develop Sokoto State.

Mr. Uwem Essien, who facilitated the meeting, called on the Akwa-Cross movement in Sokoto to turn out en masse to vote for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

He assured them that his friend of four decades will never let them down.

Also, in his remarks, the Presidents of Akwa-Cross assured the PDP governorship flag-bearer that the votes of Akwa-Cross people will go to the PDP in 2023 elections.