The presidency through the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has described the founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, as a voice of moderation among pastors in Nigeria and beyond.

Adesina stated this at the special promotion of the book “Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith”, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He recommended that the book should be read by all those who genuinely seek to understand the essence of Christianity the life of a focused preacher of the gospel.

The presidential aide added it be distributed across the country and beyond, with a promise to be part of it for effective dissemination of the message contained, therein.

He said, “The subject of that book is a voice you can trust. Pastor Kumuyi is a man you can trust and anywhere we can present Pastor Kumuyi.

“He is not a partisan voice. He is a neutral person but respectable. He is apolitical but not indifferent to what is happening. His voice is not political band whatever he says is the truth nothing but the truth.

“He is a voice of moderation. There are some pastors who actually curse from the pulpit. They curse the country, president and everybody.

“We have a voice of hope and will tell you better days will come. That is what Jesus would have said. He is a voice of consistency.”

The book was authored by some leaders of the Deeper Life Bible Church who felt it was imperative for them to document the life and ministry of pastor Kumuyi for this generation and posterity.