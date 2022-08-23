Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes executed on August 20, 2022 have destroyed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader Fiya Ba Yuram and in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

While it was not clear if the ISWAP leader was killed, several of his foot soldiers were killed in the operation.

Other airstrikes were also carried out on terrorists training camps in the Tumbuns of the Lake Chad Basin killing scores of fighters.

According to military sources, NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out some strikes on terrorists enclave in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with varying degrees of success recorded.

He said the military authorities, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, directed NAF aircraft to an active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist, Fiya Ba Yuram.

He said: “Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership following the demise of Abubakar Shekau.

“The title ‘Fiya’ connotes the most senior position in the terrorists’ military leadership structure.

“Yuram was an ally of Shekau until his demise after which he switched allegiance to ISWAP.”