President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated with the chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), on his 69th birthday, September 9, 2022.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, affirmed the dynamic leadership roles the chairman of NDLEA has played in shaping the history of the country as Military Governor of Borno State, and Military Administrator of Lagos State, leaving behind lasting legacies of investment in people and infrastructure that keep memories of his service fresh and commendable.

The President hailed the initiative and reforms that Marwa has instituted in NDLEA, borne out of his passion for a purposeful, result-oriented and motivated agency that places the health and safety of the society first, particularly the youths, and networks with other security outfits, home and abroad, to rid the country of drug traffickers.

President Buhari recognises the arduous task before the Chairman and his team, believing the same patriotism and diligence that he has displayed over many years in the military and after retirement will continue to yield results.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the chairman of NDLEA more courage, strength and wisdom as he serves the country.