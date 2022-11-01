Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Dr. Nasir Sani Gwazo said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is still committed to lift 100 million of Nigerians out of poverty.

The permanent secretary spoke yesterday, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, while launching the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP 2.0.

He emphasized that the plethora of economic challenges has not deterred President Muhammad Buhari from putting smiles on the faces of the poor and vulnerable.

He stated that the Buhari administration has already liberated more people from poverty and it’s still on track to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the end of his administration in 2023.

According to him, “since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Administration in 2015, when it inherited a National Poverty Incidence level averaging 70% going by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the federal government has paid more attention in generating solutions to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite other economic challenges the Administration inherited at the time.

“This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, in 2015 as a strategy for poverty reduction and enhancing social inclusion among our people especially the women and disabled in rural areas.

“This NSIP has been acclaimed by many to be the largest and most ambitious social protection programme in Africa, and it is currently attracting many partnerships including even from international development partners.”