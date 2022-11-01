Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has kicked off its campaign with inauguration of members of the gubernatorial campaign council (GCC) under the chairmanship of former senatorial candidate 2019, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Geda.

While inaugurating the members yesterday at Safar guest-in, Birnin Kebbi, gubernatorial candidate of the party, General Aminu Bande (rtd) said other members of the council include three (3) senatorial candidate Sen. Adamu Aliero, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and Alhaji Garba Musa Mai Doki of Kebbi Central, North and South Senatorial District, Eight (8) candidate for House of Representative and Two Hundred and Twenty Five ward chairmen and Twenty One chairmen of Local Government Areas in the State.

Bande charge members to discharge their responsibilities with high esteem for PDP to clam the number one seat of the State in 2023.

“You were selected to serve as members of the campaign train based on your loyalty and the maximum support to the party executive members and candidates aspiring for governorship, senate, State and national assemblies,” Bande said He told GCC members that they have great task as of from today should go to all nooks and crannies of Kebbi State to campaigning for the party and its candidates to electorates.