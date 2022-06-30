The presidential committee vested with the responsibility of developing a 10-year Football Development Master Plan, says it has concluded its assignment.

Chairman of the committee and also former chairman of the Nigerian Football Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, stated in Benin yesterday that the rumour that the committee had not done its job was unfounded.

Galadima noted that the committee had yet to submit the master plan to the Ministry of Youths and Sports because the minister, Mr Sunday Dare, had been busy with other national engagements.

“We have concluded the assignment. We are waiting to submit the report.

”There were speculations whether the committee was still working or when it would conclude its assignment. We have concluded the assignment,’’ he stressed.

Galadima described the master plan as detailed and grounded in practical solutions to issues across football and its sustained development.

He said the Federal Government was in the best position to reveal the details of the report, but noted that the master plan focused both on the immediate and on the future.

President Muhammadu Buhari set up the 16-member committee in November 2021 to chart innovative directions that emphasise governance, infrastructure, professionalism and more roles for the private sector in Nigeria’s development of football. (NAN)