The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has said that only the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has a clear pathway to victory at the Saturday’s election because he has achieved clear spread across geo-political regions of the country so far.

Director of strategic communications of the PDP campaign council, Dele Momodu, at a press conference on Monday, said the APC has been dealt a fatal blow by the Labour Party in Lagos and by the NNPP in Kano where the ruling party was hoping to get massive votes.

He added that Atiku has gotten a lot of votes in the North-West, North-East and North-Central, even though he declined to give figures as it would be against the law.

He added that reports from the party’s agents across the country showed that PDP has crossed the 25 per cent in 24 states required by the law as well as leading in most States.

“As we speak, the APC has not been able to meet the 25 per cent threshold and demand that INEC should not cave in to the pressures and desperation of the APC to buy advantages for itself in this regard,” he said.

Momodu also raised the alarm over alleged moves to alter election results in Lagos State where he noted the APC has been badly injured by the Labour Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he conceded that PDP wasn’t doing well in the South-East because of the Labour Party, which he said was understandable, Momodu noted that no other candidate beside Atiku has got spread across regions of the country.

He added, “APC has been fatally wounded in the South West by the Labour Party. PDP did well in Oyo, Ondo, Osun states. PDP is the only pan Nigerian political party that has gotten so much spread, apart from the South East, that PDP didn’t have a clean sweep.

“We remain the only political party which has secured the necessary 25 per cent spread across 24 states in the country. No other political party has been able to cross this essential constitutional requirement.

“As a matter of fact, we have it on credible grounds that our main opponent in this election, the All Progressives Congress party, is currently mounting pressure in attempts to bribe their way to securing 25 per cent performance in both Imo and Ebonyi states.

“Through your incredible efforts we are happy to inform you, our members, that we are doing extremely well in the Northwest and the Northeast. We are competitive in the South south and North central. No other party has the kind of leading edge that we have in this election.“

Momodu said they knew what they were doing well, noting that, “We have checked on the records and we know that other candidates cannot meet the 25 percent threshold like PDP.”

He, however, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC (INEC) to resist attempts by APC governors to manipulate the results in their states.

He specifically warned governors of Ebonyi and Imo states to desist from mounting pressure on INEC officials to alter results in their states.

While he expressed confidence that INEC will do the right things eventually, he charged INEC to ensure speed completion of the uploaded results to avoid suspicion of manipulation of results.

PD noted that the delay in uploading results will cause more cause for concern.