Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is so far leading in nine out of the 11 local government areas’ results already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is trailing behind Tinubu, having won elections in two local government areas of the State.

The local government areas so far won by the APC presidential candidate included Gokana, Tai, Opobo/Nkoro, Emohua, Eleme, Omuma, Abua-Odual, Oyigbo and Asari-Toru.

On his part, the Labour Party presidential candidate won in Ahoada-West and Bonny local government areas of the State.