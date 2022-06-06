Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Ondo State has inaugurated reconciliation committees aimed at settling any issues that cropped up during the party’s primary elections to bring all stakeholders on the same page in the overall interest of the party.

The state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, said the committee members were carefully selected leaders with proven records of dedication and commitment to the party and express confidence in their ability to deliver on the mandate.

The chairman and secretary, Reconciliation Committee (South) are Dr Omotayo Dairo and Alhaji Sodiq Obanoyen respectively; chairman and secretary Reconciliation (Central) are Dr Bakkita Bello and Amuwa Benson respectively.

While Dr Eddy Olafeso heads the Reconciliation Committee (North) and Bayo Alarapon serves as the secretary.

The state chairman equally urged the candidates to take the reconciliation agenda to their co-contestants to get the best out of the exercise. Addressing reporters after the inauguration ceremony at the party’s secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital, the chairman, Fatai Adams, said the move for reconciliation of party members who had reservations during and after the party’s primaries was important ahead of the general elections.

He said the party’s leadership had resolved to reconcile all contestants in the last party’s primaries so that the party would go into the 2023 general elections as a united force.

Although Adams said none of the contestants had said anything untoward after the primaries, he added that the reconciliation was necessary.