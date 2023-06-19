VC Wants Scholars To Add Value To Teaching, Learning

Vice chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Prof Sunday Elom, has urged scholars in the field of education and other related disciplines to develop tools that would add value to both teaching and learning in this digital age.

Elom said developing such tools will help to counter the challenges that confront education in the 21st Century adding that emerging technologies in teaching and learning can revolutionise education in the country.

The vice chancellor made the call during the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Conference of the Faculty of Education of the institution, with the theme: “Emerging Technologies in the 21st Century Teaching and Learning” held at the Abubakar Adamu Rasheed Auditorium.

Elom who was represented by the deputy vice chancellor (Academic), Prof Romanus Ejiaga, said emerging technologies have the power to revolutionise education in developing countries like Nigeria by increasing access, quality, equity, and efficiency.

He said the overall goal is to enable more Innovative and engaging teaching methods and learning experiences, adding that the conference is actually coming at the right time when the university is in the process of incorporating blended learning in its academic activities.