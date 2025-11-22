This piece is in loving Memory of Professor E.O. Akerejola who passed away at the age of 80 (1945-2025). The late Prof was a renowned scholar, the Uboro of Ogori land and a beloved patriarch.

We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Akerejola Family of Ogori land on the passing of their patriarch, our father, uncle and brother our beloved brother, Professor E.O. Akerejola, was a renowned scholar of Veterinary Medicine and a pillar of the community as the Uboro of Ogori land.

As an academic, Prof left an indelible mark through his tireless contributions to veterinary medicine. His dedication as a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, inspired countless students and colleagues.

As the respected Uboro of Ogori land, he served with wisdom and integrity. His profound commitment to community development and leadership will forever be cherished.

Professor Akerejola leaves behind a powerful legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

We pray the Lord comforts the Akerejola Family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren, during this difficult time. May He grant them peace, strength and solace in the days ahead. Particular condolences to General Erema Akerejola. May the cherished memories of your beloved father’s life, his love and his many achievements bring you comfort.

Rest in perfect peace, dear Prof. Your impact will never be forgotten.