Canadian Based educationist, Prof Benedicta Egbo, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyaike, Barry Avotu Johnson and Sen Ibrahim Yunusa will battle for the presidential ticket of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the aspirants have been screened and cleared to contest the presidential primary taking place in Abuja on 2nd June 2022.

It was gathered that 300 delegates will elect one out of the nine aspirants so far screened to be the party’s presidential candidate.

A statement issued by chairman, NRM 2022 Special Convention Planning Committee, Prince Chinedu Obi, said nine aspirants were screened to participate in the primary that will produce the best candidate to rescue Nigeria from economic stagnation, political upheavals, insecurity and clueless leadership.

Obi said the party opened its presidential ticket to women and youth who are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project and will breathe fresh air in governance if elected into office in 2023.