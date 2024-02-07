A staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and former dean of the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof Yusuf Dankofa, is dead.

Until his death, Dankofa was the secretary-general of the Kaduna Restoration Group (KRG), a dominant group in APC during the last administration in the state.

In a condolence message, the chairman of KRG, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, said Dankofa was not only a grassroots mobiliser but a democrat.

Ramalan said, “The Kaduna Restoration Group (KRG) with heavy heart announces the death of its secretary-general, Prof Yusuf Dankofa.

“Professor Yusuf Dankofa will surely be missed by all, especially the patriots and comradeship camp in Kaduna State as a legal luminary, a progressive politician, a versatile administrator, a respected civil and human rights lawyer.

”He was a part of the movement that has been involved and checked fascism, autocracy and arbitrariness that our democracy has been turned into in Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023.

“As the founder and secretary-general of Kaduna Restoration Group (KRG) he was able to champion and defend the members of the group and other comrades and compatriots in the struggle to promote democracy, good governance, rule of law, peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationships within all communities in Kaduna State,” Ramalan said.