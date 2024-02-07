Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has called for the restructuring of Nigeria to tackle the current security, socioeconomic and other challenges facing the country.

The group also stressed the need to strengthen and equip the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun with arms and ammunition to make the officers effective in tackling all forms of security infiltration into the region.

The Afenifere leaders spoke yesterday during their condolence visit to the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital .

The delegation, led by the Ondo State chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, was sent by the national leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, to commiserate with the government and people of Ekiti State over the last week killing of two traditional rulers and abduction of some pupils of a private school and the murder of their teachers.

While condemning the killing of the obas and abduction of school children, they counselled the state governor to adopt a new approach to tame the spike in such cases and other heinous crimes.

Duyile, who commended the efforts of the governor since the incident, said the group would support him and his colleagues to flush out criminal elements from the zone.

While urging President Bola Tinubu to engineer the process of the nation sliding into true federalism, he said such measures would enable the governor to take charge of their respective states especially in the area of security.

The Afenifere chieftain who expressed displeasure over the country’s security situation added that the structure and system of governance in the country was weak which is giving rise to socioeconomic challenges.

He said, ” We are here in Ekiti on the instruction of our leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to deliver the message of Afenifere to commiserate with the governor and people on the killing of our revered traditional rulers and the abduction of school children and pupils.

“We are for the interest and progress of Yoruba land, including Kwara and Kogi states and we are bund to show concern at this difficult period,’’ he said.