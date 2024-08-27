An associate Professor of Animal Science, Abdul Rahman Salim has emerged as a chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Gwaram local government chairman ahead of the October 2024 election in Jigawa State.

Salim, an associate professor of Animal Science, worked at Jigawa State college of Agriculture from 2010 to 2013 before he transferred his service to Federal University Dutse where worked till date.

He holds offices like, Level Coordinator, Departmental Exam officers, Faculty exam officer, Head of Department, Deputy Director ICT, Deputy Dean SPS, Presently Dean SPS, Welfare officer ASUU FUD and Chairman ASUU FUD chapter.

A group known as Gwaram Community Assembly has commended APC for electing Professor Salim as its flag bearer for Gwaram local government chairman.

According to a statement issued by the protem-chairman of Gwaram Community Assembly, Comrade Yunusa Hamza, the community said all well-meaning and development-oriented individuals of the local government are happy with Salim’s emergence which symbolises a new paradigm shift in Jigawa politicking.

“The choice of a professor, PhD holders and other professionals as a candidates for October local government election opened a new page in the history of Jigawa state politics, a transition to professionalism in managing public affairs after decades of maladministration from the JAGALIYA approach.

“Professor Salim as a distinguished scholar and an exemplary leader with a proven track record of service to the community, his dedication to the advancement of education, public welfare, and development in his locality, the LGA and the state at large, We are optimistic that, if elected he will will provide an example leadership that will lead Gwaram LGA progress and prosperity” the statement declared.

The group also commended the state governor Malam Umar Namadi for his passion and dedication in promoting accountability, transparency and professionalism in public service which prove his sincere desire to make “Jigawa Great.”