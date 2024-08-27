In a rare show of solidarity, Enigies (Dukes) and Ohen of different deities that are loyal to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, endorsed the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The position of the Enigies from Edo South was announced in a press statement by the director of publicity, APC Edo Governorship Campaign Council, Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo JP.

According to the release, the groups announced their decision to support Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa at a dialogue between Edo South APC leaders and Benin Palace functionaries in Benin City on the 25th of August, 2024.

The Enogie of Iguogie Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Festus Osagiede who led the Enigies explained that they decided to endorsed the APC candidate to preserve the sanctity and honour of the Benin Palace and the king.

“Am the coordinator of Enigies in Edo South, we are saying fervently, that we are solidly behind the APC.

“We are children of Oba of Benin, we do not disobey the palace. Obaseki (Governor Godwin Obaseki) used some Enigies to attack the palace, but they are not here. We will not allow anyone to ridicule the palace.

“We are aware that the governor has enormous power and immunity, but we believe that Obaseki’s immunity is irrelevant compared to that of our father, Oba Ewuare.

“As a result, we would not allow the Benin to suffer, therefore, we on the side of Oba, have all decided to support anyone that will assist Oba to develop Edo.”

While recounting the famed legendary strength of ‘Akpakomiza’, Enogie Osagiede expressed confidence that Senator Monday Okpebholo will fight the battle for Benins.

“Now ‘Akpakomiza’ is back, he will fight this battle for us! Oba ghato, okpere,” the Enogie added.