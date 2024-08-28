Professor Mohammed Bello Yerima has resumed office as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University. He succeeds Professor Bashir Garba, who will assume duty as the Vice-Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

At the handing over/taking over the ceremony, Professor Yerima expressed his commitment to building on his predecessor’s achievements, promising to work diligently toward uplifting the institution’s status. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, open communication, and staff welfare.

While reiterating his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the entire University community and adopting an open-door policy to encourage staff input, Professor Yerima thanked the University’s visitor, His Excellency Governor Ahmed Aliyu, for finding him worthy of appointment and promised to justify the confidence he had been reposed in him.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Garba, thanked all the university community members for their support and cooperation during his tenure and urged them to express the same to his successor.

He highlighted some achievements, including completing several infrastructural projects and securing full NUC accreditation for 18 undergraduate programmes.

The Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Gagi, assured the University of the state government’s support and collaboration to improve tertiary education in Sokoto State.

Professor Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), offered goodwill messages to both Vice-Chancellors, wishing them success in their new roles. He expressed optimism that the duo has all the potential to carry out their new assignments.