ProfitSpark, a digital income platform, has showcased its transformative impact on Africans, with achievements that include over £70,000 paid to affiliates within just one year.

ProfitSpark founder, Abiodun Damilola, in a press statement, reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to driving Africa’s digital economy forward.

Damilola disclosed that the platform has launched nearly 60 digital products, reshaping Africa’s digital landscape. By offering access to high-value digital skills and products, Demilola said ProfitSpark empowers individuals to build sustainable daily incomes, he averred.

In the same vein, the co-founder, ProfitSpark, Samson Egbums, said ProfitSpark has grown its community to over 7,000 members spanning 12 African countries.

Egbums emphasised the company’s mission to bridge gaps in opportunities often inaccessible to Africans, enabling members to earn and withdraw income in pounds daily. “With its impressive first-year achievements, ProfitSpark is poised for even greater growth, inviting more Africans to join its thriving community of entrepreneurs and take charge of their financial futures,” he stated.

Renowned guest speaker Tobi Adebisi delivered a compelling session on leveraging content creation for online sales success, emphasizing the power of the digital economy.

The event honoured the platform’s top-performing affiliates, who have achieved remarkable financial milestones. Awardees included Oyekunle Hassan, who earned over N2 million, and Nasir Maryam and Aminat Kalejaye, each crossing the N1 million mark. These success stories highlight ProfitSpark’s potential to change lives through digital entrepreneurship.