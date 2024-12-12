Kucheza Gaming, in partnership with Ukie Digital School House and French Embassy in Nigeria, has successfully hosted the Kucheza School Esports Championship, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering public school students through competitive gaming and career education in Lagos State.

The event took place at Lagos City College, bringing together 163 students from 16 public schools in the State and it was sponsored by three French Embassy in Nigeria.

The tournament featured two highly engaging esports titles—EA FC25 (Football) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Racing).

Students competed for glory and developed essential skills such as teamwork, strategic thinking, and problem-solving—qualities critical for thriving in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Eric-Moore Senior High School emerged as Winners of EA FC25 and Birrel Avenue Senior High School became winners of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The atmosphere was electric as the students showcased their passion and talent, supported by teachers, peers, and enthusiastic spectators.

The event served as a platform to highlight the untapped potential within public school students, demonstrating the significant role esports can play in education and youth development.

Speaking on the success of the event, Gbenga Folorunsho, Impact as a Service Lead at Kucheza Gaming, said: “The Kucheza School Esports Championship goes beyond just playing games; it is about unlocking the potential of the next generation.”

He added that, “by engaging students in Esports, we are equipping them with relevant digital and collaborative skills needed for the future. Seeing these young minds compete, innovate, and work together shows the immense possibilities esports offers as a tool for education and empowerment.”

The initiative underscores Kucheza Gaming’s commitment to bridging digital skill gaps and nurturing creativity among youth. With the partnership of Ukie Digital Schoolhouse renowned for integrating games-based learning into education—the event exemplifies a global approach to transforming learning through esports.

“The French Embassy is proud to support Kucheza’s School Esports Championship, as it reflects our commitment to empowering youth through technology and creativity.

“Esports is not only a cultural and entertainment phenomenon but also a valuable asset for economic, technological, and social development.”

The Kucheza School Esports Championship celebrates youth, collaboration, and competitiveness while highlighting educational opportunities and career pathways in the video game industry. It aims to accelerate access, enhance quality, and improve learning outcomes for Nigerian teens and youth.