The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Alh. Yahuza Haruna Adamu has warned civil servants who are currently sitting for promotion examination against malpractices or any unethical behaviour.

Haruna gave the warning at the 2024 Batch ‘A’ and ‘B’ Civil Service promotion examination sensitisation workshop on Wednesday, saying his office will continue to monitor and enforce strict examination protocols to ensure the highest standard of conduct is maintained.

LEADERSHIP reports that at least 2,800 state civil servants sat for 2024 batch A and B civil service promotion examination.

Adamu said the state government has already initiated disciplinary actions against those who were caught engaging in malpractice during the last examination to serve as a stern warning to anyone considering compromising the integrity of the exercise.

He described examination as a critical component of the present administration’ efforts to ensure that the state civil service remains vibrant, dynamic and responsive to the needs of citizens.

The Head of Service added that the workshop was designed to equip civil servants with the necessary knowledge, skills and strategies to excel in the examination.

He congratulated the outstanding workers who recently passed their examinations with impressive 85 per cent pass rate, saying, “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have truly paid off and we are all proud of their achievement.”

He added that their success served as a testament to the high standard of the state civil service and a reflection of their tireless efforts to serve the state.

He charged those preparing for the examination to be inspired by their colleagues’ success and strive for greater heights. “Aim to exceed the 85% benchmark and set new records of excellence.”

“Remember that your success is not just a personal achievement but also a reflection of our collective commitment to Public Service. So, stay focused, work diligently and believe in yourselves. You really have the potential to excel and make us proud, go out there and make it happen,” Yahuza urged.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his unwavering support to the civil service in the state.

Usman who was represented by the commission’s Permanent Commissioner III, Alhaji Nasir Mohammed Yalwa, recalled that Bauchi State civil service was considered one of the best in the entire country and served as a reference point to other states in the Federation while other states used to come to Bauchi and replicate its policies and programmes.

He said with embargo on employment and mass retirements, a serious generation gap was created which inversely affected the performance of the civil servants in the State.

To reverse the trend, he said the current administration in the state has set a number of reforms to regain the lost glory of the civil service in the state, “One of such measures is the introduction of examinations before Permanent Secretaries are appointed.”