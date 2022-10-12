The federal government has issued approval letter to the Lagos state government on the proposed Lekki-Epe cargoes and passengers Airport, Lagos.

The airport, when completed, is expected to cater for about five million passengers around Lekki, Ajah and Epe axis of Lagos state annually.

While officially handling over the approval letter for development of the airport to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of the Lagos Economic Summit tagged Ehingbeti in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Aviation minister, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, said the state is qualified to embark on the project, looking at the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos.

The proposed airport, he said, is crucial, especially as the state embarked on its 30-year Development Plan to make the state the model mega city in Africa and one of the best in the world, adding that “the airport would be effective to link Lagos with Africa and the rest of the world, through the aviation industry. The Lekki airport is the right step in the right direction.”

To him, “aviation has the uniqueness to link markets and opportunities, which Lagos can offer.”

Giving her welcome address earlier at the event, the chairperson, 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, Mary Iwelumo, said, the Ehingbeti summit is an important platform for private and public sector stakeholders in Lagos state to engage around the state developmental agenda as it continues to be an invaluable tool for moulding the growth ambition and has birthed several landmark projects in the state.