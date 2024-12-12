Paris Saint-Germain will move again for Victor Osimhen when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Ligue 1 champions were linked with a move for the Nigeria international in the summer, but the player instead joined Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on a season long-loan deal. The loan deal includes a €75m clause valid for January.

Any club interested in the forward next month would need to add an extra fee to free him from Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international, who has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray, is currently recuperating from a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Napoli sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has revealed that no club has approached the Serie A club about activating Victor Osimhen’s release clause in January.

Manna said Osimhen will remain at Galatasaray for the remainder of the campaign. “I already said many times, nobody has talked to us. Victor is owned by Napoli and currently playing for Galatasaray. I think too much has been said about this, there is nothing happening,” Manna told DAZN.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and registered three assists in nine league appearances for Galatasaray.