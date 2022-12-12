Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has advised the acting director-general (DG) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Monica Eimunjeze, to resolve the raging issues associated with disposal of expired drugs in the country.

A directive by NAFDAC that those in possession of expired drugs and unwholesome food substances should pay fees for disposal of such has caused agitations by stakeholders.

President of PSN, Prof Cyril Usifoh, opined that it would be double jeopardy for a stakeholder who has expired consignment to pay fees for its disposal after payments of tariffs to government and urged NAFDAC to redress the decision.

Presenting a six-point agenda to Eimunjeze during a courtesy visit recently, Usifoh, said, ‘’the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria views this development as one that will catalyze the recycling of expired drugs for use in the health system if not well managed now.’’

‘’The stakeholder who has expired consignment loses money and it is unthinkable to expect such person to submit to a system where he loses more due to payment of tariffs to government. It is in this light that we call on the management of NAFDAC to have a rethink on this subject matter moving forward.’’

Usifoh decried the persistent untidy drug distribution channels in the country which according to him has been in a messy state 35 years after the Fake Drug Act was first enacted as decree 21 of 1988. He called for the activation of the Federal and State Task Forces in partnership with PCN to cleanse the drug distribution channels in the country.

“The unwieldy nature of our drug distribution channel appears to be escalating by the day. The Fake Drug Act was first enacted as decree 21 of 1988. Almost 35 years after, it is a messier state of affairs in our drug distribution channels. The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria was part of proceedings at the National Assembly a few weeks ago when attempts were made to amend the existing Fake Drug Act. We are convinced that the militating bane has always been a deliberate resolve of the PCN and NAFDAC not to work together to break this logjam. In this dispensation, I believe we have a unique opportunity because both the Acting DG NAFDAC and the Registrar/CEO of PCN share our burdens directly,” he said.

He pledged the readiness of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to facilitate a forum to cement new ideas and fresh strategies to solve the seemingly intractable problems.

The PSN president emphasized the importance of proper classification registered drugs in view of recent advances in other climes where pharmacists are approved to carry out limited prescription of medicines.

He said, “As far back as the Dora Akunyili days at NAFDAC, there were firm resolutions to delineate drugs into cadres including over-the-counter, pharmacist-initiated medicines, and prescription-only medicines. These classifications have become more expedient in view of recent advances in other climes where pharmacists are approved to carry out limited prescriptions of medicines. Even here in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health at the prompting of some foreign donor agencies now canvass the sales of antibiotics like Amoxil in patent medicine shops to treat pneumonia.”

Continuing, he explained that ‘’technically we are saying Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors Licence (PPMVL) holders can sell antibiotics without prescriptions, but we hamstring registered pharmacies and other facilities. It is therefore appropriate to deal with this situation once and for all to ensure professionalism in our endeavours.’’

He expressed sadness over the disrupted fee regimen as well as other administrative procedures to handle orphan and service drugs in the country and solicited for a sustainable framework in the handling of services and orphan drugs.

“In 2014, the R & R which was led by the Acting DG, in the Paul Orhii’s dispensation, worked out an acceptable fee regimen as well as other administrative procedures to handle orphan and service drugs. The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria documented this in its landmarks because it eased accessibility to life saving drugs. In recent times the gains in 2014 have been completely disrupted and we strongly solicit a redress of these measures in public interest,” he said.

He said the only persons who can salvage this situation from a regulatory perspective are the Acting DG, NAFDAC and PCN Registrar. ‘’I have a role as PSN President which is to embark on ceaseless advocacy in this regard and I assure you I will not shirk in that responsibility,’’ he added.