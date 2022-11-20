Luke 1:5-13;

Luke 1:18-20; &

Romans 1:30

In our major text for today, sometimes, those priests mentioned did that burning of incense once in a lifetime and they burnt it at the innermost part of the temple, the Holy of Holies, and any priest chosen to go there had to go in with great caution because some priests entered into that place and were brought out dead.

So, they had to cautiously approach the place. And a rope was tied on their waist with jingling bells, so that as far as he ( the priest) was still active, the bells would keep jingling.

But immediately the bells stops ringing, they would know he was dead. They would just use the rope to drag him out, because they could not go into the holy place.

Due to the unbelief and words of Zechariah, the Angel delivered a message heaven did not send him.

If Zechariah continued to talk the way he was talking there, he would have talked his way out of his miracles.

So the only thing Gabriel could do at that time to help stop him from using his mouth carelessly, was to make him dumb.

You see beloveth, every thing is made of words. Words can be audible or inaudible. So do not think it is only spoken words that are regarded as words. You can say words from inside of you.

The heart perceives what the heart manufactures. You conceive your destiny dream in your spiritual womb. You now create them with your mouth and with your hands.

The words you speak with your mouth confirm what you perceive in your heart, and gives birth to what is perceived in your spiritual womb.

Many good dreams have been aborted by the wrong words that people speak after those words have been conceived. Utterance of the wrong words cancels breakthroughs.

We have been praying for 70 days now, but the Bible says you can be snared with the words of your own mouth.

The Bible says *”death and life are in the power of the tongue”.* So, you do not only create when you speak positive words, every negative word you speak too, creates an atmosphere of failure around you.

The enemy responds to all the negative words you speak, and God responds to all the positive words you speak.

The Bible says “And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

So anytime we speak, a dramatic process is set into position. I do not know whether you understand. When the words are positive, the angels of God are immediately released to effect what has been spoken.

When the words are negative, the demons of hell are released to fulfil those things. So, our words create either negative or positive.

If somebody begins to say “this headache will kill me” or in this family, nobody does well”, or I will never make it,”such a person is creating something negative and cancelling all the prayers.

So our words are the primary vehicles of creativity. In the beginning, the earth was without form and void until God began to speak. “Let there be light”, and there was light.

I do not want you to lose out in this programme, that is why I am emphasising this now. You can use your mouth to invent evil things that previously did not exist, because of what you are saying.

Gabriel looked at Zechariah and said “although this man is a priest and is serving God here, if he continues to talk like this, his breakthrough will never come”.So He rendered him dumb and unable to speak.

You must begin to guard your mouth after this programme. You must speak life and until you begin to speak life, death will continue to hang around you. Do not be part of inventors of evil things with their mouths.

The truth is that the failure many people perceive is not mostly caused by witches and wizards, but by the accumulated volume of negative words they have been speaking.

Your mouth is a power house. It incubates your words and launches them into orbit. It is the generating station. So your tongue plays a very crucial role; while your heart is the power plant.

That your mouth is the power house. So our words are more powerful than we think. They are spiritual containers. Do not be part of those who invent evil against themselves.

The Bible says “the sower went forth to sow”. Jesus then explained that those seeds are words. So careless words matter a lot. They germinate just like seeds.

If you pronounce blessing, it germinates.

If you pronounce evil things, they also germinate. Evil idle word the Bible says, will be accounted for. Many are already accounting for such words in their lives.

If a farmer carelessly throws a seed somewhere or unknowingly throws a seed somewhere in his farm, the ground will not reject that seed because it was carelessly thrown, it would still grow.

So the devil and his angels are always on constant alert, waiting for a child of God to make a confession contrary to what God has spoken.

If we speak words of death, negativity, doubt, failure, that is what we will reap. But if we speak life, positive things, testimonies, that is what we will reap.

We have the authority to speak death and things into life. Therefore, after a programme like this, I exhort you to pay careful attention to what you are saying about yourself, your children, your life after this programme.

PRAYER POINTS

Raise up your two hands to the heavenlies and pick any song of praises in your mouth.

God bless you in Jesus name, amen

Shalom Aleichem