The Switch campaign launched by GUTS Foundation to sensitise Nigerians on their voting power and the need to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), on Saturday, berthed in Abuja.

The team, which comprises mainly young Nigerians yearning for a country that truly understands the power of the electorate, visited the Sauka community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Sauka is a densely populated community located along the Airport Road, Abuja.

At the community, the team met with voters who had either deliberately refused to register or had been procrastinating.

No fewer than 200 of the 300 members of the community, who came out for the exercise, were pre-registered on the INEC portal, while community members were generally sensitised on the power they have to decide the future of the country by exercising their voting rights.

Food and other items were distributed to community members, who waited patiently for volunteers to get them registered.

One of the main attractions of the event was various competitions put in place for the community youths and children with prizes attached.

Those, who spoke to journalists, said the sensitisation by Guts Foundation will go a long way in influencing their decisions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On behalf of the team, the coordinator thanked the community members for their commitment towards the success of the event.

Meanwhile, GUTS Foundation is expected to take its campaign down to many other communities in Abuja.