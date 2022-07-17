The Campaign for Equal Voting Access for Persons with Disabilities (EVAPWD), a programme of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, for giving fair access to People With Disabilities, (PWDs) at the Osun State governorship election.

In a statement issued by David O. Anyaele, Chairman, Campaign for Equal Voting Access for Persons with Disabilities, said the commendation was based on reports received and reviewed from observers across the three senatorial zones of the state.

EVAPWD commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election, as it observed that polling units were opened as early as 8am with good voter turnout at the polling units monitored.

“EVAPWD is impressed to observe that marginalized populations – the aged, nursing mothers and pregnant women and persons with disabilities were offered priority voting in most of the polling units observed. In particular, polling unit 4, ward 5 in Irepodun LGA, polling unit 2, ward 5 in Ede South LGA, polling unit 8, ward 10, columnist, Odo-Otin LGA and the majority of other observed polling units were seen providing priority voting for PWDs. We commend polling officials for their efforts in this regard.

“EVAPWD observed that significant polling units were accessible to persons with physical disabilities. In particular, polling unit 9 Ward 3, Boripe LGA; polling unit 10 Ward 4, Ijebu Ijesha; polling unit 7 Ward 3, Ijebu Ijesha LGA; 4 poling unit Ward 4, Ijebu Ijesha LGA, polling unit 04, Ward 4, Ede North LGA, 3 polling unit ward 5 in IIeogbo LGA. and 2, polling unit ward 9 in Aiyedire LGA were good examples of how to make PUs accessible to physically challenged voters. Observation showed that INEC cited a significant number of polling units along the Roadside and dropped the ballot boxes on the floor, whilst a good number of other polling units were cited in buildings with access for those on wheelchairs.

“Notwithstanding, EVAPWD is dissatisfied that a significant number of polling units observed were not accessible. Notably, polling unit 9, Ward 3 in Boripe LGA was not accessible as it was too high and filled with steps and grasses, among others.’’