As the February 28th deadline date for the linkage of National Identity Number (NIN) with Subscribers Identification Number (SIM) approaches, long queues have returned to NIN centres in Lagos.

This is even as agents at local government areas (LGAs) are demanding as high as N8,000 from Nigerians, who do not want to join the long queue, LEADERSHIP learnt.

LEADERSHIP’s visit to some LGAs in Lagos state, confirmed the return of crowds and extortion between N5000 and N8000 per applicant for the service.

For instance, at Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), LEADERSHIP correspondent was approached by some women who claimed they could help with her registration, without her joining the queue, for a fee of N8,000.

Residents (who also want to do their NIN) at Igando-Ikotun LCDA told LEADERSHIP that the women also collected N8,000 from each of them.

“The women then directed us to the LCDA at Isheri, where we were given the NIN form to fill and were told not to tell anybody we paid money for NIN registration. Even when NIMC officials do not attend to us early, we should wait patiently as we will be attended to before the end of the day,” one of the residents told LEADERSHIP.

Upon arriving at Isheri, our correspondent noticed the huge crowd of residents, waiting for their turn to get registered, including those who had initially paid N8,000.

For instance, a lady told our correspondent that she paid N5,000 to an agent yesterday, yet, she hasn’t been attended to. “It is like that guy has duped me. I don’t even know if he is an agent here. I am calling his number but it is not going,” she stressed.

LEADERSHIP also visited Kosofe LGA, Lagos state, and confirmed the return of the long queue. The most affected were students who were lamenting their inability to get registered, considering the fact that the deadline for WAEC registration is 31st of January, 2024.

For instance, a student of Ojota Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos (name withheld) told LEADERSHIP that he is yet to register for his WAEC, as NIN is one of the criteria for registration.

“I had to skip classes last week, just to get registered. I was told to come today (Tuesday, 16th of January, 2024), to collect my NIN, but there is no network. I will come as early as 7:00 am tomorrow, as the queue is frustrating,” the student lamented.

To alleviate the sufferings of his classmates, who are yet to commence the process, the student, however, appealed to NIMC to give access to third-party agents to fast-track the process.

Meanwhile, NIMC had earlier issued a statement warning Nigerians not to pay anyone to obtain a NIN or e-ID card, as they are free.

The statement reads partly: “Beware of fake social media accounts (Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.) posing as official NIMC or “fan” pages asking you to make payments to them to get your NIN, NIN Slip or e-ID card for you – you data could be acquired and used for criminal activities. Beware of Fraudsters posing as NIMC Agents or Staff. Do not pay money to anyone offering to help you speed up the NIN enrolment process or get the National e-ID card for you. You have to enrol and collect your card, when it is ready, yourself.”

On third party agents, the commission had stated that third-party agents would need to revalidate their licences, to ensure the highest standards of data security and compliance.

The revalidation exercise is part of NIMC’s commitment to driving operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with the highest standards of data security. The exercise will also ensure seamless NIN enrolment and provision of modification services whilst it eliminates infractions.

NIMC however, assured Nigerians that the revalidation exercise will be concluded in the shortest possible time, as all necessary resources have been deployed to ensure its quick conclusion.

Consequently, the commission apologised for any inconvenience encountered at all Front End Partner (FEP) centres in the process of NIN enrolment during the revalidation exercise.

“To ensure that this exercise does not affect the general public, NIN enrolment, data modifications, and other NIMC-offered services are ongoing at all NIMC centres in the local government and state offices nationwide whilst we are working on a contactless solution for diasporans,” it added.