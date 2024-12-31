Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing two distinguished indigenes to leadership positions in the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

Governor Radda applauded the selection of Badru Muntaka Ahmed, CEO of Hillside Royal Suites, as the executive director of agricultural services. Badru, an agricultural education graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, brings two decades of experience in agricultural financing and regional development. His career includes a tenure as group head, North III, where he managed operations across seven northern states, showcasing his expertise in regional development and financial leadership.

“Badru’s extensive agricultural education and banking background makes him uniquely qualified for this critical role,” he stated.

The governor also commended the appointment of Abubakar Ibrahim Dutsin-ma as executive director of finance.

Abubakar is a seasoned public servant with notable experience, including his role as mandate secretary for agriculture and rural development.

He has chaired various ministerial committees, such as the Committee on Sales of Fertiliser, Pesticides, and Agrochemicals. He is pursuing an MBA in Agribusiness Management at the Rome Business School.

Governor Radda emphasised that these appointments exemplify President Tinubu’s commitment to merit-based leadership and the selection of individuals with exceptional technical and regional expertise.

“These appointments underscore the President’s dedication to utilizing the wealth of talent in Katsina State for national growth and development,” he said.

On behalf of the people of Katsina, Governor Radda congratulated the appointees and expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for recognizing the state’s human capital.

“We are confident that their contributions will significantly advance the federal government’s agricultural transformation agenda,” he added.