The Board Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Umar Ganduje, has called for enhanced coordination and professionalism among security agencies operating at the nation’s airports.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the Murtala Muhammed International and Domestic Airports in Lagos, over the Weekend, the former Kano State governor said agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the military, Department of State Services (DSS), Civil Defence and the police must raise operational standards to reflect positively on Nigeria’s global image.

“We expect them to develop high standards so that our country will be proud of them,” Ganduje said, stressing that zero tolerance for corruption is essential to safeguarding the nation’s reputation.

Ganduje also raised concerns over several stalled airport projects across the country, particularly at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and called for immediate review and budgetary provision to address safety, security and infrastructure lapses caused by abandoned works.

He urged FAAN to develop “a deliberate plan to include funds for the projects in the next fiscal year,” warning that delays—many of which he attributed to funding constraints—pose operational risks.

The FAAN chairman highlighted improvements achieved under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting what he described as “massive progress” in Lagos, Abuja and Kano airports. He added that a second runway at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport will commence soon, with contractors already mobilising equipment to the site.

“There is no doubt that this Lagos airport is the biggest and busiest international airport in West Africa,” Ganduje said. “We have to thank Mr President… within two years, he has been able to improve our airports, especially Lagos, Abuja and Kano.”

He emphasised the need for Nigeria’s airports to meet global standards, citing new scanners, e-gates and upgraded passenger facilitation infrastructure at Lagos as signs of positive momentum.

While acknowledging the federal government’s commitment to delivering the second Abuja runway, Ganduje said the Tinubu administration remains focused on ensuring “even development of airport infrastructure across all regions.” He added that improving African air connectivity would help reduce ticket prices and stimulate intra-continental trade.