What was once a beautiful and vibrant area in the Karsana community, located just before Gwarinpa, after the Catholic Church at Papas Ground along the Kubwa-Zuba Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is gradually deteriorating into a looming health crisis.

The sight of garbage accumulating at an illegal dump site along the expressway has raised concerns among residents, who fear that, without prompt intervention from the FCT authorities, this situation could escalate into a public health disaster, particularly with the approaching rainy season.

The illegal dump site is now overflowing with garbage, spilling onto the main road and creating an unsightly mess that presents serious health risks to the community. The decaying food and other refuse release foul odours that can be detected from several meters away, further exacerbating the problem.

A local trader in the area, Comfort Okechukwu, a mother of three, shared her concerns about the health risks posed by the illegal dump site.

“It is deeply upsetting to see our community being turned into a dumping ground,” she said. “Sometimes, children play near the site, and I am terrified they might contract diseases.”

“This dump site is an epidemic waiting to happen. The time for action is now. We need proper waste management systems to not only address our current crisis but also prevent future ones.”

“With the rains approaching, this waste will wash onto the main road, obstructing vehicular movement and spreading into areas where people conduct business, bringing with it all sorts of diseases,” she warned.

Another trader at a nearby car mart, Ibrahim Musa, expressed his disappointment over the absence of proper waste management systems in the area.

“I can’t remember the last time waste collection vehicles came through here. These piles of garbage are a breeding ground for rats and insects, which is a recipe for disaster,” he added.

“We have made several attempts to bring this issue to the attention of the authorities, but to no avail,” said Musa. “This area should not be a refuse dump site due to its proximity to the town, yet it seems the government is turning a blind eye to it. Until the government intervenes, we are left helpless.”

“The FCT authorities are responsible for managing health and sanitation in the capital city, yet we feel abandoned as we struggle with the consequences of a poorly managed waste environment.”

“The situation in Karsana is not unique, as many other areas face similar waste management issues. However, this illegal dump site in Karsana requires immediate action from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, before it spirals into something far more disastrous,” he added.

A community health worker, Ms. Sarah Illiya, who operates at a primary healthcare center in Dutse-Bwari, explained the potential repercussions of neglecting the site.

“If the government does not act swiftly, we will inevitably witness a surge in diseases like cholera and typhoid fever. These conditions thrive in environments such as illegal dump sites, especially those located near where people live or conduct business,” she warned.

“Our healthcare facilities are already stretched thin, and we simply cannot afford an outbreak,” she added.

The public relations officer of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mrs. Janet Peni, addressed the issue of the illegal dump site, stating that the area is not a designated waste disposal site, and the refuse was only recently dumped there.

“The office is aware of the waste in that area. We also recognize that the refuse has not been there for long; it appeared only recently. We are already making arrangements to evacuate the waste,” she explained.