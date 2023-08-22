Rangers, PSV Eindhove Face Off For UEFA Champions League Spot

Rangers will take on the Eredivisie side, PSV Eindhoven, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff round at the Ibrox Stadium this Tuesday night.

Rangers are aiming to get back into Europe’s elite competition, Champions League, for this season after the two-legged affair to decide who will be playing in UEFA Champions League.

It’s been a topsy-turvy start for Rangers in the 2022/23 campaign losing their Scottish Premier League opener game to Kilmarnock.

The club did return to winning ways immediately after with a win against Servette in the Champions League third qualifying round with a 2-1 win in the first leg thanks to a penalty early on from James Tavernier and a finish soon after from Cyriel Dessers.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s match, Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers reckoned playing in the UEFA Champions League is a massive opportunity and can’t wait to face PSV Eindhoven.

“It is massive, everybody knows the Champions League and everybody watches it, it is a massive opportunity. There are some really big clubs even in the Premier League or Serie A who are not qualifying for the Champions League and now we are two games away. Which is really close but it is still really far, we are confident and we want to do something beautiful here,”Dessers told the club’s official website.

The forward is looking ahead to another special occasion as he gets his second taste of European football at Ibrox after experiencing it first hand against Servette in the previous round, as he hopes to continue his impressive goal scoring record in European competition.

He continued: “These European nights are something extra, they are something special, I think they bring the best out of players, it is the highest level.

“I hope I can do the same here at Rangers, I have heard the European nights at Ibrox are really special, I am really looking forward to that as well after Servette, it is the second time now. In Europe you play against good teams as well, if you play two teams who want to play good football, who want to play with good build-up play, then it opens some more chances for the strikers.”