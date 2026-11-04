Real Madrid produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat AEK Athens 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter, with Federico Valverde scoring a stoppage-time winner to rescue victory for the Spanish giants.

AEK looked set for a memorable victory after taking the lead twice, but goals from Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Valverde ensured Real Madrid claimed all three points in a pulsating league-phase contest.

The hosts made a bright start and stunned the visitors in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita found the net, finishing off an assist from Luka Jović to put AEK 1-0 ahead.

Real Madrid responded 20 minutes later through Bellingham, who restored parity in the 32nd minute after being set up by Marc Cucurella.

The visitors’ celebrations were short-lived, however, as AEK threatened to regain the advantage before the interval, with Kervin Arriaga receiving a booking in the 34th minute.

The first half ended 1-1, with both sides maintaining their attacking intent.

AEK regained the lead in the 75th minute when Koita completed his brace, converting a pass from Stavros Pilios to make it 2-1 and put the Greek side within sight of a famous victory.

But Real Madrid refused to surrender, with Mbappé drawing the visitors level in the 78th minute following an assist from Denzel Dumfries.

Just when AEK appeared to have secured a valuable point, Valverde struck in the second minute of added time to complete Madrid’s comeback.

The midfielder finished off a pass from Brahim Díaz to make it 3-2, silencing the home supporters and handing Real Madrid a dramatic victory.

Koita was booked in the 90th minute as AEK’s frustration grew, but the hosts could not find another response before the final whistle.

The five-goal thriller ended 3-2 in favour of Real Madrid, who demonstrated their resilience with a late winner after twice coming from behind.