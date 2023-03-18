The Anambra State resident electoral commissioner (REC), Dr Elizabeth Agwu, has warned that nobody is allowed to bring Point of Sale (POS) machines to polling units during today’s governorship and state assembly elections.

She warned that anyone caught with a POS machine at any polling unit will be charged with the offences of vote-buying as stipulated in the Electoral Act, 2022.

The REC who spoke with newsmen yesterday at the state headquarters of the commission in Awka on the preparedness of the commission for the conduct of today’s election said that all the materials for the conduct of the polls, including sensitive and non-sensitive materials were being moved to the INEC headquarters in the 21 local government areas of the state.

She stated that the distribution of the election materials started on Wednesday at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Awka, adding that the exercise was supervised by some officials of the security agencies, political party agents, other stakeholders and media representatives.

She said that the commission had improved on the lapses witnessed during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections and promised that today’s election will be conducted in more transparent, free, fair and credible manner in the 5,720 polling units in the 326 wards of the state.

“We have watched and distributed our materials down, most especially the ballot papers that are meant for the state assembly elections and this has been properly and systematically outlined so that there won’t be a mix-up,” she said.

While assuring that by 8:30am, voting is expected to commence across the polling units, Dr Agwu revealed that all issues concerning BVAS for the election has been resolved for optimal performance.