Barely 24 Hours to Saturday’s election, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Abia State has adopted the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Dr Alex Otti.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APM governorship candidate, Anyim Uguru; the party’s state chairman, Victor Umunna and the secretary, Kenneth Ihemere.

They said the resolution was reached at an extra-ordinary meeting of the state working committee of the party where they reviewed the capacity of all the governorship candidates.

“Our governorship candidate, Mr Anyim Uguru Chimezie and his deputy henceforth withdraw from the race in favour of Dr Alex Otti and his deputy, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu,” they said.

They said they have directed their members across the state to join forces with the LP and enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission to be fair to the parties.

The APM leaders, who said they were fully mobilised to ensure victory for Otti, expressed the hope that their partnership would produce good results and be beneficial to all.