Chairman Constituency Outreach and member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency in Benue State, Hon Dickson Tarkighir has assured Nigerians that his committee will ensure the 10th National Assembly delivers constituency projects to the people.

The chairman in an interview with LEADERSHIP after the inauguration of the 39 members commended the leadership of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas for giving them the mandate to ensure proper implementation of constituency projects.

He expressed gratitude to the speaker for the confidence reposed in him as chairman of the committee and promised to make the speaker proud.

Tarkighir said that as the committee’s name implies, constituency outreach would attend to the needs of 360 constituencies in the countries as charged by the constitution.

He reiterated their preparedness to ensure that members set up constituency offices in their constituencies where the constituents can visit and the lawmakers can interact with the constituents.

”The committee was created in 2003 to take care of the interest of members,” he said, adding that they are supervising the implementation of projects of members, their Social Investment Project (SIP),” he said.

“Our mandate is to take responsibility and care of the members and constituencies under our supervision and we will make sure that it is done,” he added.

On what can be done differently to ensure proper implementation of constituency projects, away from allegations of non-implementation, Tarkighir said the issue of non-implementation of projects by members as usually complained by Nigerians are mere accusations, saying it is not true, because as a second timer he could recall how hard he worked to ensure that every of his projects was duly implemented. He said most members he knows are always making sure their constituency projects are implemented.