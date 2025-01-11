The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has clarified that recent disruptions in power supply were due to the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line, contrary to reports that the national grid collapsed.

Earlier, it was widely reported that the national grid had collapsed on Saturday.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, however, said the report was a misinformation.

“The TCN hereby states that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media.

“Earlier today, at about 13:41 Hrs, the Osogbo-Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply to only the Lagos axis alone,” TCN spokesperson said.

Mbah also clarified that at about 13:00pm, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63MW, however, after the trippings, generation was 2,573.23MW, showing clearly that the grid did not experience any glitch.

She noted that the transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotoso, Geregu, and Paras, but they have all been restored except for the Benin-Omotoso 330kV line, which restoration was ongoing.

“As TCN continues to work hard to put in place a robust transmission grid, in spite of prevailing challenges. It is imperative that we understand the negative impact of deliberately misinforming the public and the value of disseminating true and verifiable facts,” Mbah added.