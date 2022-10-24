The House Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation has urged the Energy Commission on Nigeria to leverage on available resources to reposition the nation as a hub for renewable energy.

The committee also called for ways to leverage on the work of the National office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion to make Nigeria a technological hub.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Beni Lar made the call during oversight visit to the two agencies at the weekend. Lar explained that the oversight of both agencies goes beyond ascertaining the compliance and implementation level of the agencies.

According to Lar, the ECN is the sole government body charged to drive the UN climate change Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals in energy sources and usage.

“With over four decades of operational existence, this energy think-tank has strategic role of preparing and guiding the nation into the post crude oil dominance era that now steer us in the face. The several quantum leaps in advancement of science and technology are leaning towards renewable and more climate friendly energy sources should alarm leaders in the Nigerian project particularly the ECN as the future of fossil fuel looks very bleak.”