A middle-aged man, Amadasun Victor, has been arrested in Delta state for attempting to purchase AK-47 rifle to assume the leadership of a notorious secret cult group, the Vikings.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect was arrested in a hotel in the Sapele area of the state while transacting the illegal deal.

He disclosed that the suspect aimed to buy the weapon being a requirement for assuming the number one position in the secret cult group.

According to the police image maker, Amadasun had reportedly agreed to pay ₦1,300,000 for the rifle before his arrest.

Amadasun, who claimed to operate a car wash business, confessed to the crime during police questioning.

He admitted that the weapon was meant to help him attain the leadership of the dreaded cult group.

In a statement shared with LEADERSHIP, SP Edafe criminal activities “starts with bad friends, then they migrate to internet fraud, cultism, acquiring arms, and when ‘yahoo’ stops paying, they turn to kidnapping and armed robbery.”

The police assured the public of intensifying efforts to tackle the growing menace of cultism and illegal arms in the state.

He disclosed that investigations were ongoing as authorities is determined to uncover further details of the case.