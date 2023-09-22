Ahead of the upcoming November governorship election in Kogi State, indigenous youths have intensified their campaign and support for Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate.

The group under the aegis of the Kogi Associated Youth Network (KAYN), has urged voters in the state to place their trust in a candidate who genuinely seeks the welfare of both the populace and the state itself in the gubernatorial election set for November 11.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the coordinator of KAYN, Victor Idajili explained that the recent nullification of the Kogi East and Kogi Central Senatorial election by the Election Petition Tribunal was clear evidence that people want a change in the state.

Idajili urged those canvassing votes for any candidates for the mere reason of being in a particular political party to have a rethink.

He said there were serious negative consequences of supporting a candidate with an ethnic or clannish disposition in the 21st century as the state needs unity for its progress.

According to him, the political experience and exposures of Ajaka should be of significant consideration to voters rather than his political party as transient beyond the state.

He also hailed the Presidential Elections Petition Court for affirming the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections, while expressing its confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.