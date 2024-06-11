Ad

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the crisis rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly over the failure of the Speaker to swear in remaining members-elect as directed by the Appeal Court.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Wase noted that aftermath of the 2023 elections, the Court of Appeal nullified Certificates of Return of 16 sitting members of the Plateau State House of Assembly and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue new Certificates of Return to new winners.

He said pursuant to the Provisions Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC issued Certificates of Return to the new Members-elect in compliance with the order of the Appeal Court and the Law.

Wase said those members-elect of the Plateau State House of Assembly have met all the requirements of the law, as contained in section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He expressed concern that the remaining members-elect of the Plateau State House of Assembly were compelled to summit letters of resignation with accompanying Court Affidavit by the Speaker as a condition for them swearing-in which amounted to a mockery of democracy at a period Nigeria is celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House lamented the current situation, saying: “where some of the new Members were selected and sworn-in by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly while others have not been sworn-in, contradicts the principles of fairness and justice that our electoral laws seek to uphold.”

Wase expressed worry that; “failure to address the delays or biases in the swearing-in of these new Members Elect is a total denial of the voices of other constituencies in Plateau State and undermines our commitment to justice, fairness, and the principles of democracy and poised a threat to security in the State.”

Adopting the motion, the House gave assurance to investigate the circumstances surrounding the development and have it reviewed for equity, fairness and justice.