The Islamic State-West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Thursday issued quit notice to residents of Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

As a result, many residents have fled their homes in Kakuwa as ISWAP threatened that failure to adhere to their ultimatum and vacate their homes by Saturday would mean facing the terror of death.

This notice came barely a week after ISWAP terrorists killed 35 fishermen in Tubum Rogo community, leaving 25 other people injured and 30 others still missing.

The residents had lived together with ISWAP terrorists for over a year now until the conflict that led to Sunday’s killings, LEADERSHIP has gathered.

One of the residents, Modu Kukawa Ba’nna, when speaking with newsmen explained that the terrorists gathered residents of various communities in the early hours of Thursday and commanded them to leave their homes before Saturday or risk being killed.

“We were gathered this morning by the terrorist group and received the warning. They said the deadline is Saturday, starting from today. If we don’t leave the area by Saturday, we will face the consequences. Many have left for Monguno, and we are leaving tomorrow before the deadline.

“I have heard some people saying they were not going anywhere. They said it is better to be under terrorists than to go back to starvation in the IDP camps,” he said.

Modu added that immediately after they received the threat from the terrorists, communities started vacating their communities, some to Kross Kauwa while others left for Monguno.

Narrating the incidents leading to Sunday’s attack, a survivor recounted that the terrorists deceitfully gathered residents at Tunbun and accused them of betrayal, he said the terrorists had lost so many fighters and suspected the locals of giving them off to military men.

“They claimed they wanted to preach to us, and we were deceived. Instead, they gathered us, and their commander ordered our execution. They accused us of betrayal, saying some among us were spying for enemies.

“They opened fire on us. At least 35 people were killed, and over 30 managed to escape. One of the terrorists was punished by their commander for allowing some of us to flee.

“Ten more people have returned this morning, so more than 30 persons are still missing. We don’t know if they are alive or dead,” he said.

Although the government and security agencies have been urged to take action to protect the community and prevent further attacks, Modu said there has not been official response to the request.

Kukawa local government area is popular for fishing and farming thereby making it a target to ISWAP terrorists due to its socio-economic benefits.