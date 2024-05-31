Ad

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a 72-hour notice to customers within its franchise areas to pay up their outstanding bills or risk disconnection.

The electricity provider, in a notice signed by its head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Adefisayo Akinsanya gave customers still June 3, 2024 to pay up their outstanding bills or be disconnected from electricity supply.

Recall that earlier in the year, the electricity distribution company had published a list of debtors including 86 government establishments owing outstanding debts of over N47 billion.

The management of the power distribution company said, “The AEDC is notifying all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

“To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.”

Ad More Details

The AEDC emphasised the importance of adhering to payment deadlines to ensure efficient and reliable service.

It also said the timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which it noted to be essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.